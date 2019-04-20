Home
Bruce Leonard WILLIAMS


1983 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Bruce Leonard WILLIAMS Notice
2821400 WILLIAMS, Bruce Leonard 25.04.1983 - 06.04.2019 Much loved partner of Kelly. Loved father of Skye, Monique, Courtney, Chloe, Sophie. Loved son of Alan and Diana. Loving brother of Leanne, Mark, Barb and Nikki. Loved uncle to his nieces and nephews. Bruce will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. 'A True Mate to All' Aged 35 years The family and friends of Bruce are warmly invited to attend his funeral service to be held at Holy Trinity Anglican Church Orange on Monday April 29, 2019 commencing at 1pm. On conclusion the cortege will proceed to the Orange Cemetery.



Published in The Orange Central Western Daily from Apr. 20 to Apr. 27, 2019
