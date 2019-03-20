|
CONDON, Brian Joseph 9.6.1936 - 17.3.2019 Passed away suddenly. Late of Carroll Street, Orange. Dearly loved husband of 61 years and best friend of Pam. Loved father and father-in-law of Michael and Loan, Peter, Linda and Allan Taylor and David. Loving Pop of Hannah, Sarah, Rebekah and Timothy. A loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle to all his family. "Forever In Our Hearts" The family and friends of Brian are warmly invited to attend his funeral service to be held at the Penhall Memorial Chapel, 33 William Street, Orange on Monday, March 25, 2019 commencing at 12.30p.m. At the conclusion of the service the cortege will proceed to the Orange Lawn Cemetery. By family request in lieu of flowers donations may be made at the service to the Heart Foundation. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily from Mar. 20 to Mar. 23, 2019