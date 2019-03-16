Home
Boyd BRADLEY


1931 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Boyd BRADLEY Notice
BRADLEY, Boyd 24.11.1931 - 13.3.2019 Late of Orange. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Lawrence and Helen (Port Macquarie). Loved uncle of his nieces and nephew and their families. Dear friend of Alan and Val Hooper and family. "Rest In Peace" The family and friends of Boyd are warmly invited to attend his funeral service to be held at The Penhall Memorial Chapel, 33 William Street, Orange on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 commencing at 2.30pm. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Mar. 16, 2019
