Beverley (Bev) WILKINSON


1942 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Beverley (Bev) WILKINSON Notice
WILKINSON, Beverley (Bev) 15.4.1942 - 23.5.2019 Passed away at Calvary Hospital, Canberra. Late of Estia Health, Dalmeny, formerly of Orange and Mullion Creek. Dearly beloved wife of James (Jim). Loving mother of Sharon, Murray, Adele, Judy. Loved mother-in-law and precious Nanna to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Friend to all. "To Know Her Was To Love Her and Be Loved" The family and friends of Bev are warmly invited to attend a Service of Thanksgiving and Celebration for her life to be held at the Wesley Uniting Church, Anson Street, Orange on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 commencing at 11.30am. Please consider a donation to The Mustard Tree Cafe c/- Wesley Uniting Church, a project Bev started. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on May 25, 2019
