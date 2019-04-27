Home
Bernard Norman STEDMAN


1930 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Bernard Norman STEDMAN Notice
STEDMAN, Bernard Norman 21.4.1930 - 19.4.2019 Beloved husband and best friend to June. Loving father and father-in-law to Glenn and Susan Stedman, Susan Barker, Steven and Janelle Stedman, Jennifer Derick (deceased). Adored grandfather and great grandfather. A loved brother and brother-in-law to Mavis Stedman (deceased), Gloria and Trevor Jaeger (deceased), Trevor and Patricia Stedman and their families. "The One We Love and Will Never Forget" The family and friends of Bernard are warmly invited to attend his funeral service to be held at the graveside in the Orange Lawn Cemetery on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 commencing at 11.00am By family request in lieu of flowers donations may be made at the service to the Orange Soccer Association. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Apr. 27, 2019
