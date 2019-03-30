|
HAZELTON, Belinda Lee Formerly from "Pretty Plains" Millthorpe. Daughter of John and Nancy (deceased), sister and sister in law to Peter and Ronnie, Bill and Vivian, aunt to Janell, Jon, Julie, Andrew and James and great aunt to their children. Passed away with grace and dignity on the 27th of March 2019, with Vicki, her soul mate of 25 years by her side. Aged 61 years, Her funeral will be held at South Chapel of Eastern Suburbs Memorial Park, 12 Military Road, Matraville on Thursday 4th April, 2019 commencing at 1 pm. In memory of Belinda please wear a splash of colour .
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Mar. 30, 2019