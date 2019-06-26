Barry Thomas O'Neil Gnome 1.6.1961 - 26.6.2013 Six years since you left us Those special memories of you Will always bring a smile If only we could have you back for just a little while Then we could sit and talk again Just like we used to do You always meant so very much and always will do too The fact that you're no longer here will always cause us pain But you're forever in our hearts Until we meet again Our loving son, brother, father and uncle The one we love Gone but not forgotten Love always Mum, Dad, and your loving family







Published in The Orange Central Western Daily from June 26 to June 27, 2019