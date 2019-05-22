CORNISH, Barry Raymond 13.09.1945 - 17.05.2019 Passed away unexpectedly at RPA Hospital. Late of Orange and Banora Point, Tweed Heads. Beloved husband of Julie. Much loved father of Tammie (deceased), Craig and Alison, Jamie (deceased), Melisa-Jane (MJ) and Ray, Rebekah Williams. Special father to Kelly, Crystal, Shane and families. Precious Pop to Paul and Kim, Rahchell, Jaime, Cruze, Kobe, Leilani, Beau, Veronica, and Donovan (deceased). Loving Pop to great granddaughter Evelyn. Loved son of Ray and Daisy (both deceased). Brother to Kevin and Sandra (both deceased). Brother-in-law of Jennifer (deceased) and Bruce Holt, Garry and Frances Tyack, Max and Cassandra Tyack, Jeff Tyack, Chris and Annette Tyack, Jane and Shane Howarth, Lisa and Joseph Gittany. Loved uncle to all his nieces and nephews and their families. "And God will wipe away every tear from their eyes; there shall be no more death, nor sorrow, nor crying. There shall be no more pain, for the former things have passed away." Book of Revelation 21:4 The family and friends of Barry are kindly invited to attend a Service of Celebration and Thanksgiving to be held at West Orange Baptist Church, Molong Road, Orange on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 commencing at 2:00pm. By family request donations in lieu of flowers may be made at the service to R.P.A Hospital. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family







Published in The Orange Central Western Daily from May 22 to May 25, 2019