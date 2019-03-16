|
|
STARON, Audrey Joan 14.10.1926 - 13.3.2019 Peacefully at Orange. Loving wife of Michael (deceased). Adored mother and mother-in-law of Michelle and Paul Anicic (Sydney). Loved Nan of Sophia and auntie of her nieces and nephews. "You Will Be Forever In Our Hearts" Aged 92 Years The family and friends of Audrey are kindly invited to attend her funeral service to be held at St. Barnabas Church, Dora Street, Orange on Thursday, March 21, 2019 commencing at 1.30pm. Following the service the cortege will proceed to the Orange Cemetery. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Mar. 16, 2019