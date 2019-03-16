Home
Services
Norman J Penhall Funerals
33 William Street
Orange, New South Wales 2800
2 6361 7777
Funeral
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
1:30 PM
St Barnabas Church
Orange
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Audrey STARON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey Joan STARON


1926 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Audrey Joan STARON Notice
STARON, Audrey Joan 14.10.1926 - 13.3.2019 Peacefully at Orange. Loving wife of Michael (deceased). Adored mother and mother-in-law of Michelle and Paul Anicic (Sydney). Loved Nan of Sophia and auntie of her nieces and nephews. "You Will Be Forever In Our Hearts" Aged 92 Years The family and friends of Audrey are kindly invited to attend her funeral service to be held at St. Barnabas Church, Dora Street, Orange on Thursday, March 21, 2019 commencing at 1.30pm. Following the service the cortege will proceed to the Orange Cemetery. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



logo
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Mar. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.