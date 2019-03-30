|
|
RODWELL, Anthony (Tony) 27.01.1946 - 17.03.2019 Peacefully at his home in Orange. Dearly loved husband of Marlene. Much loved father and father-in-law of Craig (deceased), Mark (deceased), Scott and Kelly, Susannah (deceased). Cherished pop to his grandchildren. A loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle to all his family. "Forever Remembered, Never Forgotten" A private Funeral Service was held in Orange. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Mar. 30, 2019