Home
Services
Norman J Penhall Funerals
33 William Street
Orange, New South Wales 2800
2 6361 7777
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony RODWELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony (Tony) RODWELL

Notice Condolences

Anthony (Tony) RODWELL Notice
RODWELL, Anthony (Tony) 27.01.1946 - 17.03.2019 Peacefully at his home in Orange. Dearly loved husband of Marlene. Much loved father and father-in-law of Craig (deceased), Mark (deceased), Scott and Kelly, Susannah (deceased). Cherished pop to his grandchildren. A loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle to all his family. "Forever Remembered, Never Forgotten" A private Funeral Service was held in Orange. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



logo
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Mar. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.