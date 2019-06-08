|
SERISIER Annette Elizabeth 03.10.1962 - 04.06.2019 Loved and adored sister and daughter, beloved aunt, grandmother, godmother and friend. The gorgeous sister of Mary Jane (dec), David, Rosey (dec), Andrew and Michael, betrothed of Tom Parker (dec) and daughter of Leroy and Rosemary (both dec). The beloved aunt of Antonia and Thomas Bluck and sister in law to Paul Bluck, Bec Clark and Gillian Serisier. Cousin and cherished relative to many more. Her friendships, that have spanned decades from childhood to school and work friends, were immeasurable and a constant source of joy throughout Annette's life. Friends and family are warmly invited to attend a celebration of Annette's life to be held at the South Chapel of Eastern Suburbs Memorial Park, 12 Military Road, Matraville on Thursday 13 June 10am. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be forwarded to the McGrath Foundation.
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on June 8, 2019