Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Annette SERISIER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annette Elizabeth SERISIER


1962 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Annette Elizabeth SERISIER Notice
SERISIER Annette Elizabeth 03.10.1962 - 04.06.2019 Loved and adored sister and daughter, beloved aunt, grandmother, godmother and friend. The gorgeous sister of Mary Jane (dec), David, Rosey (dec), Andrew and Michael, betrothed of Tom Parker (dec) and daughter of Leroy and Rosemary (both dec). The beloved aunt of Antonia and Thomas Bluck and sister in law to Paul Bluck, Bec Clark and Gillian Serisier. Cousin and cherished relative to many more. Her friendships, that have spanned decades from childhood to school and work friends, were immeasurable and a constant source of joy throughout Annette's life. Friends and family are warmly invited to attend a celebration of Annette's life to be held at the South Chapel of Eastern Suburbs Memorial Park, 12 Military Road, Matraville on Thursday 13 June 10am. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be forwarded to the McGrath Foundation.
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on June 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.