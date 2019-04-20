Home
Ann PETERS


1939 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Ann PETERS Notice
PETERS, Anne 17.10.1939 -16.04.2019 Beloved wife of 59 years to Tom. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Marie & Barry, Phil & Claire, Mark & Beverley, Angela & Dave. Adored "Nanna" to her 10 grandchildren. "At Peace, Forever in our Hearts" Aged 79 years The family and friends of Anne are warmly invited to attend her funeral service to be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Byng St Orange on Wednesday April 24, 2019 commencing at 12 midday. By family request, no flowers.



Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Apr. 20, 2019
