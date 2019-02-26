Home
1976 - 2019
WILDE, Anand 11.10.1976 - 24.2.2019 Passed away peacefully at Orange after a long illness. Late of Franklin Road, Orange, formerly of Millthorpe. Dearly loved son of Suzanne (deceased) and Marshall and loved friend of Marion. A much-loved father, brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend to many. "A Patient Sufferer At Rest" The family and friends of Anand are kindly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at The Penhall Memorial Chapel, 33 William Street, Orange on Friday 1 March 2019 commencing at 11.30am. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



Published in The Orange Central Western Daily from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2019
