EDWARDS, Allan Stuart "PA" 24.06.1939 - 28.02.2019 Dearly loved husband of Barbara. Loved father of Denise, Charmaine, Peter and Danielle. Adored Pa to his grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. 'Loved by all his Family' Aged 79 years The family and friends of Allan are warmly invited to attend his funeral service to be held at the Canobolas Gardens Crematorium Chapel, Lone Pine Avenue, Orange on Tuesday March 5, 2019 commencing at 11.30am.
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Mar. 2, 2019