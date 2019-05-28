|
|
JONES. Allan Ross "A.J." Passed away at Orange Health Service, late of Albert Street, Orange. Loving husband of Michele. Loved brother of Myrtle, Max, Jean, Ray (deceased), Edna, Doreen, Shirley (deceased), Clive (Sharkey), Kathy and their partners. Loved son-in-law of Ray and Helen. Brother-in-law of Leanne. Loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Best mate to "Tasha". "The One We Love And Will Never Forget" Aged 64 Years The family and friends of Allan are kindly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at The Penhall Memorial Chapel, 33 William Street, Orange, on Thursday, May 30, 2019 commencing at 1.30pm. By family request donations in lieu of flowers may be made at the service to Cancer Council. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on May 28, 2019