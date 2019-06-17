Home
Allan Roderick BAKER


1934 - 2018 In Memoriam Condolences
ALLAN RODERICK BAKER 3.5.1934 - 17.6.2018 IN LOVING MEMORY OF OUR HUSBAND AND FATHER To lose someone I loved so much brings pain beyond belief there are no words to ease my pain my sadness and my grief I feel I've lost someone so close so wonderful and dear I think about your special ways and wish you were near But although you have left this world you'll stay within my heart guiding like an angel even though we are apart. Always loved, love from Doreen, Janette and Brian.



Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on June 17, 2019
