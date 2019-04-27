Home
Services
Norman J Penhall Funerals
33 William Street
Orange, New South Wales 2800
2 6361 7777
Funeral
Thursday, May 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St James Presbyterian Church
Matthews Avenue
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alan MORTIMORE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan Posford MORTIMORE


1930 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Alan Posford MORTIMORE Notice
MORTIMORE, Alan Posford 16.11.1930 -26.04.2019 Loved husband of Gwenver (deceased) and Maisy (deceased). Dearly loved father of Heather, Peter, Andrew and Roslyn and his sons and daughters-in-law. Adored grandfather of Hamish and Skye, Alexandra and James and Edwina, Winston and George. Special great grandfather of Josefina and Angus. Respected Presbyterian Minister and Army Padre to many. Died peacefully in Forbes Jemalong Residential Village. "God Has You in His Keeping We Have You In Our Hearts" Aged 88 years The family and friends of Alan are respectfully invited to attend his Memorial Service to be held at St. James Presbyterian Church, Matthews Avenue, Orange on Thursday, May 2, 2019 commencing at 11.00am. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



logo
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Apr. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.