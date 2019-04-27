|
MORTIMORE, Alan Posford 16.11.1930 -26.04.2019 Loved husband of Gwenver (deceased) and Maisy (deceased). Dearly loved father of Heather, Peter, Andrew and Roslyn and his sons and daughters-in-law. Adored grandfather of Hamish and Skye, Alexandra and James and Edwina, Winston and George. Special great grandfather of Josefina and Angus. Respected Presbyterian Minister and Army Padre to many. Died peacefully in Forbes Jemalong Residential Village. "God Has You in His Keeping We Have You In Our Hearts" Aged 88 years The family and friends of Alan are respectfully invited to attend his Memorial Service to be held at St. James Presbyterian Church, Matthews Avenue, Orange on Thursday, May 2, 2019 commencing at 11.00am. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Apr. 27, 2019