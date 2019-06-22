Home
COPPING, Agnes Mary "Beth" 18.04.1931 - 20.06.2019 Loved mother of Gregory (deceased), Lance (deceased), Gail and Louise. Much cherished grandma and old granny to her family. Much loved sister of Doris (deceased) and Billy. 'Forever Loved' Aged 88 years The family and friends of Agnes are warmly invited to attend her funeral service to be held at the Canobolas Gardens Crematorium Chapel, Lone Pine Avenue, Orange on Friday June 28, 2019 commencing at 2pm.



Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on June 22, 2019
