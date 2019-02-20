|
HASSAN, Adele Frances 29.11.1942 - 16.2.2019 Peacefully at Orange Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Dearly beloved wife of Noel. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Janine and Gary Thomas, Narelle and James Brogden, Katrina and Grant Hassan-Jones, Gavin. Devoted and adored nan to her grandchildren Micheal, Adam, Megan, Paige, Indianna, Brooke, Jade, Trent, Kate and great grandmother to Riley, Adele, Cooper, Alfie, Bambi. A loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt to all her family. "In God's Loving Care Forever Loved" Requiem Mass for the Eternal Repose of the Soul of the Late Adele Hassan will be celebrated at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Park Street, Orange on Friday, February 22, 2019 commencing at 1.30pm. At the conclusion of prayers following the Mass the cortege will proceed to the Orange Lawn Cemetery. By family request in lieu of flowers donations may be made at the service to Palliative Care c/- Orange Health Service. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Feb. 20, 2019