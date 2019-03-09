|
|
ROSS, Adam John 11.07.1988 - 02.03.2019 Devoted and adored daddy and "bonus daddy" to Hallie-Anne, Oliver and Hudson. Cherished soon-to-be husband of Caitlin. Dearly loved son of Michael and Margaret. Beloved brother of Scott, Craig and Cory. Son-in-law to Roger and Libby, brother-inlaw to Rohan and soul-brother of Andrew. Greatly loved and treasured by all his friends and family. "In the end, it's not the years in your life that count. It's the life in your years." Aged 30 years Funeral details to be advised.
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Mar. 9, 2019