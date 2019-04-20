|
|
MOORBY, Adam Anthony Leslie 30.05.1989 - 06.04.2019 Dearly beloved son of Wendy. Much loved brother of Kelly, Michael and Renee. Loved uncle to his nieces and nephew. Adam will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. 'At Peace, Forever in Our Hearts' Aged 29 years The family and friends of Adam are warmly invited to attend his funeral service to be held at Holy Trinity Anglican Church Orange on Monday April 29, 2019 commencing at 1pm. On conclusion the cortege will proceed to the Orange Cemetery.
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily from Apr. 20 to Apr. 27, 2019